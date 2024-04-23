2024 Jawa Perak Receives Internal Tweaks For Enhanced Performance & Comfort

The recently launched 2024 Jawa Perak showcases significant enhancements to its spirited 334cc, liquid-cooled engine. These advancements aim to elevate the overall rider experience, highlighting Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles' commitment to customer-driven learnings, innovation and excellence in research and development.

2024 Jawa Perak New Features

Noteworthy improvements include the implementation of micro geometry modifications to the gear tooth, resulting in superior meshing quality for reduced noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels.

Additionally, the new gearbox covers contribute to a refined sound emission from the gearbox, further enhancing NVH characteristics and overall ride comfort.

The 2024 Jawa Perak also boasts a new crankshaft that delivers a significant reduction on engine stress levels resulting in a refined and sophisticated ride. Complemented by an Assist & Slipper (A&S) clutch for effortless shifting and seamless transitions, the new Perak delivers an authentic bobber experience.

Furthermore, riders can expect enhanced versatility with improved gear ratios and throttle mapping, catering to diverse usage scenarios from urban commuting to spirited highway cruising.

Other notable features include an updated piston skirt profile and the cast iron liner in the cylinder block for improved NVH and reduced friction, sportier suspension for agile handling, a robust chassis for spirited riding, class-leading braking capabilities, a larger throttle body diameter of 38mm, and a patented breather canopy that minimizes oil consumption and emissions, reinforcing the Perak's status as a reliable riding companion with reduced maintenance costs.