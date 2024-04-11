2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched With New Graphics & ABS Ride Modes

Bajaj Auto has launched the all-new flagship of the N Series – the Bajaj Pulsar N250. Along with sporting the biggest engine in the Pulsar lineup, the naked streetfighter is packed with advanced features to provide an elevated and precision riding experience for customers.

New ABS Ride Modes

The Pulsar N250 comes equipped with three ABS ride modes: Road, Rain, and Off-Road to take precision riding to the next level. The intrusion of ABS is best optimized in each ride mode to deliver maximum rider control.

Switchable Traction Control

The Pulsar N250's Switchable Traction Control prevents the rear wheel from spinning out of control on slippery surfaces or during hard acceleration. This helps the bike maintain a firm grip and reduces the risk of skids and loss of control, keeping the rider in control.

Upside-Down Fork Suspension

The Pulsar N250 employs 37 mm USD (upside-down) Fork Suspension, which improves the bike's agility and shock absorption capabilities. Riders can be assured of the highest levels of control and precision. The USD forks sport a premium Champagne Gold colour for the Pearl Metallic White and Glossy Racing Red variants and a menacing All-Black look for the Brooklyn Black variant.

Revolutionary Digital Console with Bluetooth Connectivity

The N250 also features a fully digital, Bluetooth-enabled, reverse monochromatic LCD console. Bluetooth integration allows the rider to receive mobile notifications and accept or reject calls on the console, along with fuel gauge indications and service notifications. The newly developed Bajaj Ride Connect app allows for a seamless connection between the rider’s mobile phone and the bike.

The 2024 edition of Pulsar N150 and N160 witnessed console upgrades earlier this year, the N250 raises the bar to the next level with the TBT (turn-by-turn) Navigation feature, a first for the Pulsar N family of motorcycles. Coupled with real-time connectivity, TBT Navigation enhances the rider’s focus by minimizing distractions that come with operating a mobile phone, making the riding experience even more elevated.