Gixxer SF 250 BS6 becomes the 5 millionth unit to roll out from Suzuki’s Gurugram plant

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 was launched in India earlier this year. The BS6-compliant model of the quarter-litre fully-faired motorcycle has become the 5 millionth unit to roll out from the company’s Gurugram plant.

Ever since its inception in India, Suzuki has provided its customers with a variety of exciting and capable two-wheelers. Throughout its existence in our country, the Japanese company has established itself firmly and is more than capable to compete with full force in the domestic market. It is because of its supreme determination, brilliant products, and support of its loyal customers that Suzuki has been able to achieve a major milestone in its journey here in India.

Suzuki has rolled out its 5 millionth vehicle from its manufacturing facility located at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram. And it was none other than the gorgeous Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition which became the 5 millionth celebratory unit.

Speaking on achieving this marvellous milestone, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said:

This year, Suzuki Motor Corporation celebrates 100th anniversary. We are thrilled to add another feather to our success story in India by rolling out the 5 millionth Suzuki two-wheeler product. This milestone is a testimony to the immense love and trust reposed by our customers on Suzuki products. We dedicate this achievement to all our customers and our dealer partners and employees who have played a significant role in making our journey successful in India and helped us reach the 5 million mark.

Today, Suzuki is one of the fastest-growing two-wheeler companies in the country. Last year, it concluded the fiscal year on a positive note by registering 5.7% growth over FY2018-19. Currently, Suzuki has more than 530 dealerships located across the nation.

In other news, Suzuki has introduced the ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program in India. As the name suggests, under this program, customers will be able to buy, test ride and avail aftersales services from the convenience of their homes.