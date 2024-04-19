Suzuki Motorcycle India Produces 8 Million Two-Wheelers Since Its Inception

Creating another milestone, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, celebrated the landmark of producing 8 million cumulative two-wheelers in India.

SMIPL began its operations in India in February 2006 with mass production of its flagship scooter Suzuki Access 125 at its production facility located at Kherki Dhaula in Gurgaon. Since its inception, the company has remained dedicated to developing and providing products best suited for its customers based on the philosophy of ‘Products of Superior Value.’

As a result, SMIPL achieved its first 4 million production milestone within 13 years. Building upon this success and growing at more than double the speed, SMIPL manufactured the next 4 million units in less than 6 years.

Notably, SMIPL achieved its 8 million production milestone in 19th year of its operation with the last 1 million units added in just one year.

SMIPL currently manufactures a diverse range of scooters and motorcycles for Indian as well as international markets. Its domestic line-up ranges from 125cc scooters (Access 125, Avenis, Burgman Street & Burgman Street SX) to 150cc-250cc motorcycles (Gixxer & Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 & Gixxer 250 SF and V-Strom SX) and Big Bikes ranging from 800cc & above (recently launched V-Strom 800 DE, Katana & Hayabusa).