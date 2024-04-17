More Desirable Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition

After marking a quarter-century of unparalleled excellence in the world of motorcycling, Suzuki has launched the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition in India. This commemorative edition pays homage to the iconic Hayabusa's legacy while introducing features that redefine sophistication.

Featuring a striking orange and black-based body, the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition includes a gold anodized drive chain adjuster & front brake disk inner, alongside original engravings on the muffler body & drive chain. Adding to its charm are the 25th anniversary emblem & three-dimensional "SUZUKI" logo on the tank. Furthermore, the single seat cowling now comes as standard equipment in this celebratory edition.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “The Suzuki Hayabusa has been an icon of speed, style, and innovation for more than 25 years. With the launch of the 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition, we commemorate this remarkable journey and reaffirm our commitment to delivering motorcycles that engage with riders around the world. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our customers for their continued love and support that has fuelled the success of this motorcycle over the years.”

The 25th Anniversary Hayabusa is now available at Suzuki dealerships with prices from Rs. 17,70,000/- (Ex-showroom Delhi).