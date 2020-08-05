Suzuki Access 125 vs. Honda Activa 125 : The best of 125cc scooters compared

05/08/2020 - 18:00 | ,  ,  ,  ,   | jeogeorge
  • https://www.facebook.com

The Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Activa 125 offer much more mature package over the regular 110cc scooters, with bigger dimensions and more powerful engines.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - Introduction

The Suzuki Access 125 has been the flag bearer of Suzuki in the Indian market since day one, by being the highest selling two wheeler from Suzuki in India, and at the same time, the best seller in the 125cc scooter category in the country.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - front three quarter
While the updates to the Suzuki Access 125 are minimal, the Honda Activa 125 has received substantial changes over the model it has replaced.

On the other hand, Honda has tried to emulate the humongous success of its 110cc Activa, by redesigning it into a bigger scooter with more evolved styling and enhanced styling with the Activa 125.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - Dimensions

While the Honda Activa 125 looks larger than the Suzuki Access 125 in actual, the reality is that there is not much difference between both the scooters in terms of size. The Honda Activa is marginally wider and taller than the Suzuki Access 125, while the latter is longer than the Activa 125. However, while the Access 125 offers a slightly longer seat, it is placed significantly higher than that of the Activa 125. However, newer riders will find the Access 125 more welcoming, thanks to its lower kerb weight.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - side
Both the scooters don't differ much in terms of overall dimensions, with the Honda Activa 125 being slightly bigger of the two.

DimensionsSuzuki Access 125Honda Activa 125
Length1,870 mm1,850 mm
Width690 mm707 mm
Height1,160 mm1,170 mm
Wheelbase1,265 mm1,260 mm
Ground clearance160 mm169 mm
Seat height773 mm712 mm
Kerb weight104 kg111 kg

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - Design

With their BS6 updates, much has changed in both the scooters as compared to their respective versions. However, while the changes on the Suzuki Access 125 remain very few with introduction of a couple of features, the Honda Activa 125 has got a much more significant upgrade in terms of styling and features.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - front
Both the Suzuki Access 125 as well as Honda Activa are now adorned with LED headlamps, however, the Activa 125 gets daytime running LEDs in addition.

The Suzuki Access 125 continues to feature the same neo retro design, with vertically laid clear lens turn indicators on the front apron and a chrome plated headlamp, though the headlamp is a full LED unit this time. The side body panels continue to be bulgy looking to complement its retro appeal, while the rear continues to get the small horizontally laid tail lamp cluster, with clear lens indicators. Another welcoming addition here is the external fuel filler just above the tail lamp cluster.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - rear
The external fuel filler is now a common feature in both the Suzuki Access 125 as well as Honda Activa 125.

The Honda Activa 125, on the other hand, looks like a significant evolution of its predecssor with completely redesigned body panels, which make it look much more evolved and contemporary over the Suzuki Access 125. The full LED headlamp is sleeker here, and the Y-shaped central apron design, with a Y-shaped chrome garnish in between the C-shaped light cluster comprising of clear lens turn indicators and daytime running LEDs, give it a smarter appearance. The side body panels here look much sleeker and the chrome accents on it make it look premium. At the back, the tail lamp cluster here is much bigger, with sharper turn indicators, and just like the Access, it too gets an external fuel filler just above its tail lamps.

Both the scooters get simplyd designed instrument consoles with analog speedometer and small rectangular LCD screens displaying fuel gauge, odometer and trip meter just below it. However, the console in the Activa 125 looks slightly bigger and easier to read.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - Features

Along with the styling, it is the list of features which make the Honda Activa 125 feel much more modern over the Suzuki Access 125. Both the scooters get alloy wheels and front disc brake as optional equipment, with external fuel filler, combined braking system, LED headlamp, USB charging point and key shutter mechanism for the ignition keyhole. However, the Honda Activa 125 gets few more add-ons like daytime running LEDs at the front, idling stop system and pass flasher switch.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - side
The list of features is marginally longer in the Honda Activa 125.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - Engines

Both the Suzuki Access 125 as well as Honda Activa 125 get the best of 125 cc engines in the premium scooter category, with their four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engines displacing 124 cc. However, while the Suzuki Access 125 offers slightly more power (8.7 PS) as compared to 8.3 PS on the Honda Activa 125, the engine of the Honda Activa 125 is slightly more torquey (10.3 Nm), as compared to Suzuki Access 125 (10 Nm). However, the weight advantage of almost 7 kg gives the Access 125 a better power to weight ratio in comparison, making it peppier in terms of power delivery.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - rear three quarter
The engines on both the scooters displace 124cc, however, the engine on the Suzuki Access feels perkier due to better power to weight ratio.

Petrol engineSuzuki Access 125Honda Activa 125
Displacement124 cc124 cc
No. of cylinders11
Power8.7 PS @ 6,750 rpm8.3 PS @ 6,500 rpm
Torque10 Nm @ 5,500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5,000 rpm
TransmissionCVTCVT

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - Ride and handling

Both the Suzuki Access 125 as well a Honda Activa 125 get the identical mechanical bits under the skin - hydraulic telescopic forks and 90/90-12 tyre at the front and a single-sided hydraulic coil spring and 90/100-10 tyre at the rear. However, the light kerb weight again works in the favour of Suzuki Access 125, making it more light-weighted scooter to handle in comparison.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - rear three quarter
The scooters ride on the exact same configuration of wheels and tyres.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - Price

The Suzuki Access 125, as well as Honda Activa 125, do come with three different variants - front drum brake with steel wheels, front drum brake with alloy wheels and front disc brake with alloy wheels. While there is not much to differentiate between the two scooters in the entry-level variant, the price difference increases with increase in the variant lineup, with the Honda Activa 125 being almost INR 4,000 more expensive over the Suzuki Access 125. The multiple price hikes since its launch have made the Suzuki Access 125 much more expensive than ever before. And, given the additional equipment which the Activa 125 gets over the Access 125 in the top-spec variant, the price difference is justifiable.

ModelDrum brake / Steel wheel Price*Drum brake / Alloy wheel Price*Disc brake / Alloy wheel Price*
Suzuki Access 125INR 68,800INR 70,800INR 71,700
Honda Activa 125INR 68,997INR 72,497INR 75,997

Also Read: BS-VI Honda Activa 6G vs. BS-VI TVS Jupiter - Specs, Features & Prices compared

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such featured stories.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest