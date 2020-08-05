Suzuki Access 125 vs. Honda Activa 125 : The best of 125cc scooters compared

The Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Activa 125 offer much more mature package over the regular 110cc scooters, with bigger dimensions and more powerful engines.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - Introduction

The Suzuki Access 125 has been the flag bearer of Suzuki in the Indian market since day one, by being the highest selling two wheeler from Suzuki in India, and at the same time, the best seller in the 125cc scooter category in the country.

On the other hand, Honda has tried to emulate the humongous success of its 110cc Activa, by redesigning it into a bigger scooter with more evolved styling and enhanced styling with the Activa 125.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - Dimensions

While the Honda Activa 125 looks larger than the Suzuki Access 125 in actual, the reality is that there is not much difference between both the scooters in terms of size. The Honda Activa is marginally wider and taller than the Suzuki Access 125, while the latter is longer than the Activa 125. However, while the Access 125 offers a slightly longer seat, it is placed significantly higher than that of the Activa 125. However, newer riders will find the Access 125 more welcoming, thanks to its lower kerb weight.

Dimensions Suzuki Access 125 Honda Activa 125 Length 1,870 mm 1,850 mm Width 690 mm 707 mm Height 1,160 mm 1,170 mm Wheelbase 1,265 mm 1,260 mm Ground clearance 160 mm 169 mm Seat height 773 mm 712 mm Kerb weight 104 kg 111 kg

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - Design

With their BS6 updates, much has changed in both the scooters as compared to their respective versions. However, while the changes on the Suzuki Access 125 remain very few with introduction of a couple of features, the Honda Activa 125 has got a much more significant upgrade in terms of styling and features.

The Suzuki Access 125 continues to feature the same neo retro design, with vertically laid clear lens turn indicators on the front apron and a chrome plated headlamp, though the headlamp is a full LED unit this time. The side body panels continue to be bulgy looking to complement its retro appeal, while the rear continues to get the small horizontally laid tail lamp cluster, with clear lens indicators. Another welcoming addition here is the external fuel filler just above the tail lamp cluster.

The Honda Activa 125, on the other hand, looks like a significant evolution of its predecssor with completely redesigned body panels, which make it look much more evolved and contemporary over the Suzuki Access 125. The full LED headlamp is sleeker here, and the Y-shaped central apron design, with a Y-shaped chrome garnish in between the C-shaped light cluster comprising of clear lens turn indicators and daytime running LEDs, give it a smarter appearance. The side body panels here look much sleeker and the chrome accents on it make it look premium. At the back, the tail lamp cluster here is much bigger, with sharper turn indicators, and just like the Access, it too gets an external fuel filler just above its tail lamps.

Both the scooters get simplyd designed instrument consoles with analog speedometer and small rectangular LCD screens displaying fuel gauge, odometer and trip meter just below it. However, the console in the Activa 125 looks slightly bigger and easier to read.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - Features

Along with the styling, it is the list of features which make the Honda Activa 125 feel much more modern over the Suzuki Access 125. Both the scooters get alloy wheels and front disc brake as optional equipment, with external fuel filler, combined braking system, LED headlamp, USB charging point and key shutter mechanism for the ignition keyhole. However, the Honda Activa 125 gets few more add-ons like daytime running LEDs at the front, idling stop system and pass flasher switch.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - Engines

Both the Suzuki Access 125 as well as Honda Activa 125 get the best of 125 cc engines in the premium scooter category, with their four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engines displacing 124 cc. However, while the Suzuki Access 125 offers slightly more power (8.7 PS) as compared to 8.3 PS on the Honda Activa 125, the engine of the Honda Activa 125 is slightly more torquey (10.3 Nm), as compared to Suzuki Access 125 (10 Nm). However, the weight advantage of almost 7 kg gives the Access 125 a better power to weight ratio in comparison, making it peppier in terms of power delivery.

Petrol engine Suzuki Access 125 Honda Activa 125 Displacement 124 cc 124 cc No. of cylinders 1 1 Power 8.7 PS @ 6,750 rpm 8.3 PS @ 6,500 rpm Torque 10 Nm @ 5,500 rpm 10.3 Nm @ 5,000 rpm Transmission CVT CVT

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - Ride and handling

Both the Suzuki Access 125 as well a Honda Activa 125 get the identical mechanical bits under the skin - hydraulic telescopic forks and 90/90-12 tyre at the front and a single-sided hydraulic coil spring and 90/100-10 tyre at the rear. However, the light kerb weight again works in the favour of Suzuki Access 125, making it more light-weighted scooter to handle in comparison.

Suzuki Access 125 vs Honda Activa 125 - Price

The Suzuki Access 125, as well as Honda Activa 125, do come with three different variants - front drum brake with steel wheels, front drum brake with alloy wheels and front disc brake with alloy wheels. While there is not much to differentiate between the two scooters in the entry-level variant, the price difference increases with increase in the variant lineup, with the Honda Activa 125 being almost INR 4,000 more expensive over the Suzuki Access 125. The multiple price hikes since its launch have made the Suzuki Access 125 much more expensive than ever before. And, given the additional equipment which the Activa 125 gets over the Access 125 in the top-spec variant, the price difference is justifiable.

Model Drum brake / Steel wheel Price* Drum brake / Alloy wheel Price* Disc brake / Alloy wheel Price* Suzuki Access 125 INR 68,800 INR 70,800 INR 71,700 Honda Activa 125 INR 68,997 INR 72,497 INR 75,997

*Ex-showroom Delhi