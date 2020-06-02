BS6 Suzuki Access 125 prices hiked again - IAB Report

02/06/2020 - 15:50 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

Suzuki has hiked the prices of the BS6 Access 125. This is the second price hike that the BS6 125 cc scooter has received since its launch in January this year.

Suzuki Access125 Se Metallic Matte Bordeaux Left S
All the BS6 Suzuki Access 125 variants cost INR 1,700 more now.

The BS6 Suzuki Access 125 is available in a total of 5 variants including 3 standard variants and 2 special variants. It was launched at a starting price of INR 64,800*. It received its first price hike of up to INR 2,300 in March 2020. Suzuki has increased the prices of the BS6 125 cc scooter again now, by INR 1,700 across the range. The specifications and features are the same as before.

VariantOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
Drum Brake Variant with CBSINR 67,100INR 68,800INR 1,700
Drum Brake Variant (Alloy Wheel) with CBSINR 69,100INR 70,800INR 1,700
Disc Brake Variant with CBSINR 70,000INR 71,700INR 1,700
Special Edition Drum Brake Variant (Alloy Wheel) with CBSINR 70,800INR 72,500INR 1,700
Special Edition Disc Brake Variant with CBSINR 71,700INR 73,400INR 1,700

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Specs

The BS6 Suzuki Access 125 uses a revised 124 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The air-cooled mill comes with a fuel injection system for enhanced performance and increased fuel efficiency.

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Features

  • Long and comfortable seat
  • 21.8-litre of under-seat storage
  • Dual luggage hooks
  • Stylish taillamps
  • Chrome muffler cover
  • LED headlamp
  • Suzuki easy start system
  • External fuel filler cap

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Dimensions

AspectMeasurements
Length1,870 mm
Width690 mm
Height1,160 mm
Wheelbase1,265 mm
Ground clearance160 mm
Seat height773 mm
Kerb weight103 kg (alloy disc, alloy drum) / 104 kg (steel drum)
Fuel tank capacity 5 litres

Bs Vi Suzuki Access 125 Right Side White
The BS6 Suzuki Access 125 is available in a total of 5 variants including 3 standard variants and 2 special variants.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 launched, priced at INR 1.63 lakh

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Colours

The 3 standard variants of the BS6 Suzuki Access 125 are available in 5 colour options including Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey. The remaining two BS6 Suzuki Access 125 special variants come in 4 colour options - Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Mirage White.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Suzuki two-wheeler updates and all other two-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Suzuki Access 125 - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest