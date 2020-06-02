BS6 Suzuki Access 125 prices hiked again - IAB Report

Suzuki has hiked the prices of the BS6 Access 125. This is the second price hike that the BS6 125 cc scooter has received since its launch in January this year.

The BS6 Suzuki Access 125 is available in a total of 5 variants including 3 standard variants and 2 special variants. It was launched at a starting price of INR 64,800*. It received its first price hike of up to INR 2,300 in March 2020. Suzuki has increased the prices of the BS6 125 cc scooter again now, by INR 1,700 across the range. The specifications and features are the same as before.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Drum Brake Variant with CBS INR 67,100 INR 68,800 INR 1,700 Drum Brake Variant (Alloy Wheel) with CBS INR 69,100 INR 70,800 INR 1,700 Disc Brake Variant with CBS INR 70,000 INR 71,700 INR 1,700 Special Edition Drum Brake Variant (Alloy Wheel) with CBS INR 70,800 INR 72,500 INR 1,700 Special Edition Disc Brake Variant with CBS INR 71,700 INR 73,400 INR 1,700

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Specs

The BS6 Suzuki Access 125 uses a revised 124 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The air-cooled mill comes with a fuel injection system for enhanced performance and increased fuel efficiency.

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Features

Long and comfortable seat

21.8-litre of under-seat storage

Dual luggage hooks

Stylish taillamps

Chrome muffler cover

LED headlamp

Suzuki easy start system

External fuel filler cap

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 1,870 mm Width 690 mm Height 1,160 mm Wheelbase 1,265 mm Ground clearance 160 mm Seat height 773 mm Kerb weight 103 kg (alloy disc, alloy drum) / 104 kg (steel drum) Fuel tank capacity 5 litres

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 launched, priced at INR 1.63 lakh

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Colours

The 3 standard variants of the BS6 Suzuki Access 125 are available in 5 colour options including Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey. The remaining two BS6 Suzuki Access 125 special variants come in 4 colour options - Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Mirage White.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Suzuki two-wheeler updates and all other two-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi