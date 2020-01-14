Skoda Karoq spied in India ahead of Auto Expo 2020 debut, in showrooms this April

The Skoda Karoq's road testing in India has commenced, new spy shots published by RushLane have revealed. The test mule is being called the Skoda MQB A0 IN SUV by the source publication and several others, but rest assured, it's the Skoda Karoq compact SUV.

The Skoda Karoq will be a part of Skoda's Auto Expo 2020 line-up. For those new to the name, it's a C-segment SUV like the VW Tiguan and the Skoda Yeti's spiritual successor. Also, it will be imported to India via the CBU route without local homologation, thanks to the revised import rules that allow automakers to import as many as 2,500 CBUs/CKDs in India without the need for local homologation. Skoda is leveraging the same policy to launch the Octavia RS 245 also here.

Based on the same MQB modular platform as the SEAT Ateca and the VW Tiguan, the Skoda Karoq slots below the Skoda Kodiaq mid-size SUV. Currently, it is available with a number of engine options including the 115 PS 1.0-litre TSI petrol, 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI petrol, 115 PS 1.6-litre TDI diesel, 150 PS 2.0-litre TDI diesel and 190 PS 2.0-litre TDI diesel. 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic are the transmission choices. An AWD system is available in select configurations.

The Indian-spec Skoda Karoq is likely to be offered with the 1.5L TSI petrol engine, a 7-speed DCT and an AWD system all as standard. The Skoda Karoq will technically be a rival to the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass. But it will be priced much higher, maybe at around INR 26-28 lakh (ex-showroom). A year or so after the launch, this model might be locally assembled to lower the price.

[Image Source: RushLane]