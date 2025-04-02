Fast & Furious Toyota Supra Found Abandoned in a Field

The Toyota Supra from The Fast and the Furious is one of the most iconic movie cars ever, but not all of them had a glamorous fate. One of the stunt Supras used in 2 Fast 2 Furious, driven by Slap Jack, was recently found dumped in a field—damaged and forgotten.

Craig Lieberman, the technical advisor for the first two Fast & Furious films, recently revealed the story behind this car. Unlike Brian’s orange Supra from the first movie, Slap Jack’s Supra had a more extreme design, inspired by the Top Secret Supra. However, only the Hero 1 car received full performance upgrades, while the stunt versions were far less impressive.

One of these stunt cars was used in the famous bridge jump scene during the four-way race. While some of the jump was CGI, the actual stunt caused severe front-end damage to the car. After filming, it was sold off, likely to someone who underestimated the cost of restoration.

Years later, a photo surfaced showing the battered Supra abandoned in a field. Like many movie stunt cars, it was heavily used and ultimately discarded. While some will find this discovery heartbreaking, it’s a stark reminder of the tough life many Hollywood cars endure behind the scenes.

