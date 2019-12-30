Skoda reveals its debut models for Auto Expo 2020

Skoda is fired up to deliver a promising start to the year 2020 in India. It has revealed its models which will debut at the Auto Expo 2020.

Speaking with Telegraph India recently, Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India, said: “We will be showcasing the Karoq, the Octavia RS, the BS-VI Rapid and the new Superb FL in the 2020 Auto Expo.”

Skoda Vision IN concept

The Skoda MQB A0 IN SUV concept was officially christened earlier this month - the Skoda Vision IN. The sketch version of its cabin/dashboard was also officially teased during the same time. The concept will spawn the first MQB A0 IN platform-based premium B-SUV, the market launch of which will happen in Q2 2021 (April - June 2021). It will be a direct rival to the Kia Seltos and the likes.

Skoda Karoq

The Skoda Karoq is a C-segment SUV just like the VW Tiguan. For the uninitiated, it is also the spiritual successor to the Skoda Yeti that was once sold in India. It will be launched in India as a CBU import, sourced under the restructured import rules which allow a carmaker to bring as many as 2,500 units in the country without the need for homologation. The Skoda Karoq will sit below the Skoda Kodiaq in terms of positioning and will rival the likes of Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

2020 Skoda Rapid (facelift)

The 2020 Skoda Rapid will be launched in India in April 2020. Its launch will mark the second facelift for the India-made version. With the second minor change, it will lose its current engines and get a locally manufactured 1.0L TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. The next-gen Skoda Rapid (codename: Skoda ANB), based on the MQB A0 IN platform, will be launched in 2022.

2020 Skoda Superb (facelift)

The facelifted Skoda Superb will be launched in India in May next-year, Its local testing has already commenced. Unlike the old model, it will be offered with a 2.0L TSI petrol engine at launch. A 2.0L diesel engine option could be introduced later in 2021.

Skoda Octavia RS 245

Skoda Octavia RS will be relaunched in India, and this time it's coming in the sportier, RS 245 variant. It will be way more expensive this time, as it's going to be a CBU import. Expect it to be priced at around INR 35 lakh (ex-showroom). Only 200 units will be sold.

[Source: Telegraph India]