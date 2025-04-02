Citroen Aircross & C3 Join the Dark Side with Special Editions

Citroen India is expanding its special edition lineup with the upcoming Dark Editions of the Aircross SUV and C3 hatchback. Following the recent teaser of the Basalt Dark Edition, the brand has now hinted at a stealthy makeover for these two models.

Like the Basalt, the Aircross and C3 Dark Editions are expected to feature only cosmetic updates. The teaser reveals a striking black exterior finish, complemented by dark chrome accents on the grille, badges, and alloy wheels. The signature silver bumper accents on the standard versions could also get a shadowy makeover, while the headlamps may feature a smoked-out effect.

Inside, the teaser highlights a leatherette dashboard with red contrast stitching, a significant upgrade over the plastic dashboard seen in regular Citroen models. Black leatherette upholstery with matching stitching further enhances the cabin’s sporty appeal. However, no mechanical changes are expected, and the equipment list is likely to remain unchanged.

The Dark Edition variants of the Aircross, Basalt, and C3 will likely be based on their top-spec trims. Powertrain options include an 82hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, with only the latter offering an automatic transmission. The Turbo variant is expected to be the base for the Dark Edition models.

With Citroen building momentum in India’s competitive market, the Dark Editions aim to add a touch of exclusivity to the lineup. Stay tuned for more details on pricing and availability.

