Skoda Vision IN concept exterior design teased

In a runner up to the Skoda Vision IN’s marketing campaign, we now get the first look at its exterior design. Teasers showing the sketches of its front and rear have been released today. Before being showcased at Auto Expo 2020 on 5 February 2020, the new concept will be unveiled at the Volkswagen Group's first-ever Media Night in India, on 3 February 2020.

The new teaser images suggest that the Skoda Vision IN concept, as promised by Skoda executives time and again, will have a more masculine character than the Skoda Kamiq sold in Europe. This effect will be achieved with more aggressively designed elements such as a larger radiator grille with solid ribs, a more horizontal bonnet, swept-back split headlights that will also be bigger, repositioned, split lower air intakes, three-part skid plates, a more dynamic front bumper, stronger body lines and higher ground clearance.

Most of the visual differences between the Skoda Vision IN concept’s production version and the European Skoda Kamiq will likely be seen on the outside, particularly at the front. The higher ground clearance and more athletic body will give it a better stance and ensure that it doesn’t look very car-like. The interior of the Indian Skoda small SUV would not look drastically different from the European small SUV.

Underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform, a low-cost version of the European Skoda Kamiq’s MQB A0 platform, the Skoda Vision IN concept’s production version will be the first model to be launched under the India 2.0 project. It will likely be offered with 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI-Evo turbocharged petrol engines and 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmissions initially. An AWD system won’t be available.

Also Read: Skoda reveals its debut models for Auto Expo 2020

Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, has confirmed that the production version of the Skoda Vision IN concept will be launched in India in Q2 2021 (April-June 2021).