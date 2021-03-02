Royal Enfield Meteor 650 Digitally Imagined - IAB Rendering

In late February 2021, a spy video surfaced on the internet that had caught the upcoming 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser undergoing road testing. Interestingly, the footage had also captured two more different prototypes which appear to be based on the same 650cc platform. This suggests that the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant could be working on more 650cc models and one of them would likely to be the Royal Enfield Meteor 650. So, picking up some details from the spy video, borrowing design cues from the Meteor 350, and using his imagination, our in-house digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania has come up with a Royal Enfield Meteor 650 rendering.

We can see in the rendered image that the design and silhouette of the Royal Enfield Meteor 650 are quite identical to those of the 350cc model. There’s a familiar-looking fuel tank, frame, handlebar, rear fender, and alloy wheels. We can also spot the round headlamp, circular turn signals, and retro-styled tail lamp. These elements were also present in the prototype that was spied last month. Shoeb has also kept the single-pod instrument cluster and Tripper Navigation module from the Meteor 350 intact.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Colours Leaked?

What different here is obviously the engine. It is the same 648cc twin-cylinder motor that powers the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It is capable of delivering a healthy 47hp of max power at 7250rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5250rpm. To add a touch of sportiness, the engine has been finished in black. Even the chunky exhausts have been painted black. The USD front forks, which were first seen in the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser last year, have also been added here.

Looking closely, we notice that the tyres in the Royal Enfield Meteor 650 rendering are the same Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp which used to come with the 650 Twins. However, RE is now providing CEAT Zoom Cruz F tyres in the INT 650 and GT 650, at least in India. Coming back to the rendering, the seat height appears to be slightly higher and the saddle itself seems to be a bit flatter. This would certainly change the rider ergonomics on the motorcycle.

Also Read: Watch 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Coasting at 120-130km/h

It’s not the latest news that Royal Enfield is working on multiple 650cc models for the future. We are expecting to see a new twin-cylinder RE in the market very soon. Perhaps, that would be the new Meteor 650? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below. Also, do share your views about this rendering.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.