Watch 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Coasting at 120-130km/h

Royal Enfield continues to test its upcoming 650cc Cruiser. There had been multiple sightings of the twin-cylinder motorcycle in the past. Now, it has been spied once again. YouTuber Royal Bangalorean Raj has captured the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser on camera and says that the motorcycle was coasting at 120-130km/h. Watch the clip below.

We can see in the video that there are two test mules of the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser undergoing road testing along with a couple of prototypes of other upcoming models. Considering that the forthcoming motorcycle is likely to draw power from the same 648cc twin-cylinder engine which we have experienced in the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, cruising at 120-130km/h would be a breeze for it. Also, thanks to the 270-degree firing order of this motor, the exhaust note has the signature burble, too.

Also Read: Aftermarket Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Exhaust Sounds Fantastic

With the success of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, it was only a matter of time before Royal Enfield used the same platform to build more new products. The 650cc Cruiser is one of them. Apart from using the parallel-twin engine, this motorcycle would also come equipped with other interesting features. It would have USD front forks and twin rear shock absorbers for handling the suspension duties. The braking setup would include a large single rotor upfront and a single rotor at the back aided by dual-channel ABS.

With a large rider seat and forward-set front footpegs, the riding stance is relaxed and upright which is a typical setup on a cruiser motorcycle. RE would also use alloy wheels on its new 650cc Cruiser. To give the motorcycle a retro-look, there are round taillamp, headlamp, and turn signals. Some of the other features would include RE’s Tripper Navigation, pillion backrest, small rear carrier, and large windshield.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.