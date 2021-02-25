Royal Enfield Meteor 650 & Classic 650 Under Development?

A recent spy video uploaded by YouTuber Royal Bangalorean Raj has caught the upcoming 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser coasting on a highway at 120-130km/h. However, that was not the only twin-cylinder motorcycle captured in the footage. The clip also shows two other bikes. Could they be a Royal Enfield Meteor 650 and a Classic 650?

We can see in the video that apart from the 650cc Cruiser, the other two motorcycles have blacked-out dual exhausts for a sportier look. Also, the ergonomics on these bikes are different. The riders are sitting much higher up from the ground in an upright posture. In terms of aesthetics, both these motorcycles feature a familiar round taillamp with circular turn indicators for a modern-classic look.

Just like the 650cc Cruiser, the alleged Royal Enfield Meteor 650 and Classic 650 would use a similar set of features. They would come equipped with a pair of USD front forks, disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS, Tripper Navigation, twin shock absorbers at the rear, etc.

As for the engine, the Chennai-based company is very likely to use the same 648cc twin-cylinder motor that comes fitted in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 and has been received very well by the global audience. In the 650 Twins, this mill with a 270-degree firing order produces 47hp at 7250rpm and 52Nm at 5250rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slipper and assist clutch.

Considering how well Royal Enfield’s 650cc platform has performed ever since its inception in 2018, it was only a matter of time before RE started to come out with more products based on the same platform. With the data available at the moment, it seems that there are at least 3 new 650cc motorcycles in the pipeline.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.