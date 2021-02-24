New Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Colours Leaked?

The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have really helped Royal Enfield to change its game in the market, both domestic and international. The 650 Twins have been received very well by the audience globally. They have also been appreciated by various motorcycle customisers around the world for their simple construction and uncomplicated electricals.

It’s not the latest news that Royal Enfield is working on the updated models of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. In fact, the latter was spied testing in India earlier this year. So while we were waiting to receive more information about the 2021 models of the 650 Twins, a picture has surfaced on the internet which shows several new paint schemes of both motorcycles. It’s being said that these are the new Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 colours that have been leaked.

We can see in the picture that there are a total of 7 colour options for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The Baker Express, Glitter and Dust, and Orange Crush are already available with the current model. There’s a new Ravishing Black, Grey Goose, and Royal Red paint scheme. We also see the Venture Blue shade which is a part of the current Continental GT 650’s colour palette.

The image shows 5 colours for the 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. Out of those, Mister Clean is already on sale. Apart from that, we’ve got Cookies and Cream, Venture Black and Blue, British Racing Lean, and GT Red.

While it is very likely that Royal Enfield would introduce new colour options for the 2021 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, there’s no official statement released by the company regarding the same. Thus, the authenticity of this picture remains in question. However, let’s assume that these are indeed the new colour options for the updated 650 Twins, then which one would you pick?

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.