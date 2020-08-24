Royal Enfield Meteor 350 expected to be launched in Sept

Royal Enfield has been testing the Meteor 350 for quite some time now. The upcoming Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor has been spied several times in the past. It was in March when the production-ready version of the new motorcycle was spied hinting that the Chennai-based company could launch the Meteor 350 very soon. However, during the same period, the entire country was put into lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus which might have pushed Royal Enfield’s plans off the track.

Now, as some form of normalcy has been restored in the nation and people have started to adapt to the new normal, it seems that Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will finally break cover. The forthcoming 350cc motorcycle was earlier scheduled to be launched in June but that did not happen. Now, speculations are being made that Royal Enfield is planning to launch it next month.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be the company’s first motorcycle to be based on its all-new 350cc platform which consists of a brand-new 350cc engine, gearbox, double-cradle chassis and frame. While details regarding the powerplant remain unknown, Royal Enfield is expected to avoid the traditional pushrod architecture of its UCE (Unit Construction Engine) and opt for a more advanced and efficient SOHC (Single Over Head Camshaft) setup. This will allow it to provide a more refined and smoother engine with reduced vibrations and enhanced performance. It would also go for a slicker 6-speed transmission.

As for the features, the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will have a semi-digital instrument cluster, blacked-out engine, split seats, retro-styled round taillight, dual disc brakes, and ABS (most probably a dual-channel system). The suspension setup will include a set of conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear.

Royal Enfield will provide several optional accessories for the new Meteor 350. While the company has not revealed any information about the pricing of the upcoming motorcycle, it is being expected to fall in the INR 1.60-1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) price bracket.