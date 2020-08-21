Royal Enfield mobile application for both Android and iOS launched [Video]

To enhance the overall experience of its customers, new and existing, Royal Enfield has launched a mobile application. Available for both Android and iOS platforms, the Royal Enfield mobile application contains several features such as motorcycle booking, online payment, service appointments, and more.

The Royal Enfield mobile application is another initiative taken by the Chennai-based motorcycle giant to go digital in current Covid-19 times. The company has tried to provide as many features as possible in its new application.

Using the Royal Enfield mobile application, potential buyers can easily browse through the available products, understand all the features and specifications, and book their favourite Royal Enfield motorcycle. In fact, they can even make a purchase via the app thanks to the online payment option.

Existing customers can also use the Royal Enfield mobile application and avail the benefits of several services. For example, owners can make a service appointment with authorised service centres. They can also check the service status of their Royal Enfield motorcycles. Apart from that, the company has also added multiple DIY videos in the app which could prove beneficial for the customers to carry out minor maintenance tasks and more. However, if a serious problem arises, owners can also reach out for the Roadside Assistance via the app itself.

Another interesting feature in the Royal Enfield mobile application is that customers can explore and learn about the upcoming official rides and events. They can also create their own rides and share it with other fellow riders. However, travelling in the present Covid-19 scenario would not be the best thing to do.

In other news, as part of its ongoing journey to empower the community and elevate the riding culture, Royal Enfield has announced a new campaign in India called Art of Motorcycling. This is the company’s first-ever designing platform which will provide the young riders/creators with an opportunity to express their love for motorcycling through creative illustrations.