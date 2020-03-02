Biker tails Royal Enfield Meteor effortlessly cruising on a highway [Video]

A Royal Enfield Meteor prototype has been spotted testing yet again, this time effortlessly cruising on a highway. The latest sighting reveals some more details about the upcoming bike.

The biker who captured the prototype on his camera was doing speeds close to 100 km/h. Also, the test rider of the prototype seems to be sitting in a relaxed manner. This means that the upcoming Thunderbird successor should have a comfortable cruising speed of around 90-110 km/h, which seems to be the perfect range for our Indian roads.

The prototype didn’t have any heavy test equipment mounted on it which indicates that the bike could be close to production. Also, a large crash guard was in place which is most likely to be available as an accessory just like it is with other Royal Enfield motorcycles. The handlebar seems to be tilted a bit towards the test ride to provide a more relaxed riding posture. The rider’s seat appears to be big enough to provide a comfortable riding experience, especially on long-distance journeys.

The recent spy shots of the Royal Enfield Meteor already revealed that the bike would get a round headlight with a halogen bulb and an LED DRL strip running around its circumference. In this new video, the prototype was spotted in the daylight and had its headlights switched on. And the LED DRL appears to be yellow and not white that manufacturers generally provide.

All the Royal Enfield Meteor test mules that have been spotted so far were black in colour. So, that’s definitely going to be there in the list of the bike’s colour options. But that wouldn’t be the only one available. Royal Enfield would add more shades when the bike eventually gets launched.

As for the launch, there is no official information in this regards but speculations are being made that Royal Enfield would introduce the new Meteor sometime during the middle of the year.

