Production-ready Royal Enfield Meteor 350 leaked, to be launched soon

Regular readers will know that the Royal Enfield Meteor has been under testing for quite some time now. Now, the production-ready Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor has been spied completely undisguised.

It can be seen in the pictures that the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor will be available in a yellow colour option. This reminds us of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X which is also available in bright and attractive colour options. The Meteor’s fuel tank does not get a 3D brand logo but a regular sticker. The wheels of the Meteor have body-coloured stripes on them.

The side panels of the Royal Enfield Meteor bears the ‘Meteor 350’ branding. This not only confirms the name of the motorcycle but also the variant. It means that the Meteor would have a 346 cc engine. From the outside, this engine looks similar to that of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6, however, as per the earlier reports, the Meteor will use a brand-new fuel-injected engine that will have a high level of refinement. There are no specific details about the configuration of this engine at the moment but it could feature a modern SOHC setup.

Royal Enfield Meteor Features

Double-cradle frame

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Alloy wheels

Blacked-out engine

Split seats

Retro-styled round taillight

Twin-shock absorbers at the rear

Conventional telescopic forks at the front

Dual-disc brakes

ABS (most probably a dual-channel system)

LHS chain drive

Rotary-type switches on the LHS switchgear to control the high/low beam of the headlight

Engine kill switch and self-start button on the RHS switchgear

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350's launch could take place in April or May this year. Its prices could start at around INR 1.80 lakh* (ex-showroom).

