Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to be launched in June - Report

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is one of the most anticipated motorcycles of the year. A new report says that the Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor will be launched in India by the end of June.

The production-ready Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was spotted in March, and that indicated that the launch is getting closer. But then, just like most of the other countries, India was hit by the COVID-19 and the entire nation was put under complete lockdown, which delayed the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launch.

Even though the nationwide lockdown is still in place, the Indian Govt has given certain relaxations and allowed industries to resume operations gradually. Royal Enfield has recommenced its operations in the country in a phased manner. Recently, speaking about the Meteor 350 to carandbike, Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said:

It is a new 350 cc, which is a significantly better feeling, significantly better in terms of the ride, so I want to leave something for you to hope for, desire for. Hopefully, by the end of June, we will be able to do that.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be based on the company’s new 350 cc platform. It will feature the newly developed 350 cc single-cylinder engine which is expected to employ a SOHC set up. This mill will have a smoother operation and reduced vibrations and enhance the overall riding experience.

Royal Enfield will offer a wide range of accessories with the Meteor 350. Customers will also be able to benefit from factory-level customisation options like adding their name on the motorcycle.

In other news, a prototype of a mysterious Royal Enfield bike has been spotted on test yet again. It could be the Royal Enfield Roadster.

[Source: carandbike.com]