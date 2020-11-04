Royal Enfield Meteor 350 exhaust note video: Is the ‘thump’ still there?

Royal Enfield will launch the all-new Meteor 350 in India on 6 November. The company had released a few teaser videos that highlight the upcoming motorcycle’s exhaust note to build up the excitement among the enthusiasts. Now, we’ve come across a new clip that gives us a much clearer idea about how the new Meteor 350 would sound like.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 exhaust note video reveals the entire motorcycle in an undisguised form. However, there have already been several leaked pictures in the past, so we are quite familiar with the Thunderbird successor’s features and aesthetics. What we aren’t familiar with is the exhaust note of the Honda H’ness CB 350 rival and this video somewhat clears the air for us and we hope that it does for you, too.

The first thing that we have noticed about the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 exhaust note is that there is a high level of refinement to it. The forthcoming motorcycle sounds smoother and crisper which is likely because of the brand-new 350cc single-cylinder BS6 engine and exhaust system. Speaking of the engine, it is expected to produce 20.2 hp of maximum power at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm and come mated to a newly developed gearbox.

We also noticed in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 exhaust note video that the motorcycle is not completely free from vibrations. When being taken to the higher revs, the rear footrest can be seen vibrating. While we can comment on the ride quality of the Royal Enfield’s latest only when we get to ride it, we do expect the vibration levels to be considerably less in the low and mid-range, where the actual ‘thump’ of the motorcycle is present.

