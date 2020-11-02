Limited Edition models of Royal Enfield 650 Twins introduced in Italy

Valentino Motor Company (VMC) has been the official importer of Royal Enfield motorcycles in Italy. Both brands have completed five successful years of business. To celebrate the joyous occasion, they have come together and introduced limited-edition models of the Royal Enfield 650 Twins in the country.

The limited-edition models of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have been given a blacked-out treatment for a sportier appearance. So several chrome parts such as the dual-exhausts, engine casing, front brake and clutch levers, and headlight dome have been painted black. Apart from that, these models also come equipped with official Royal Enfield accessories that include the tall fly screen, touring rearview mirrors, engine crash guard, fork gaiters, and bash plate.

Customers also have the option of upgrading the suspension set up which consists of Ohlins twin shock absorbers for the rear and Andreani Group's multi-adjustable fork cartridges for the front. The limited-edition models can also be bought with the Zard exhaust.

Valentino Motor Company (VMC) and Royal Enfield are providing six brand-new colours for the limited edition Interceptor 650. These include Matte Black, Matte Bronze and Black, Matte Military Green and Black, Matte Gray and Black, Gray and Black, and Matte Green and Black. On the other hand, the Continental GT 650 limited edition has four colours - Matte Black, Matte Red and Black, Matte Gray and Black, and British Green and Black.

In Italy, the stock Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 price starts at EUR 6,300 (INR 5.45 lakh) and the Continental GT 650 has a starting price of EUR 6,500 (INR 5.63 lakh). To procure the limited edition model of the Interceptor 650, buyers would need to shell out EUR 8,200 (INR 7.10 lakh) whereas the Continental GT 650 limited edition costs EUR 8,500 (INR 7.36 lakh). For those who wish to get the upgraded suspension and exhaust, they would need to spend an additional EUR 1,600 (INR 1.38 lakh).

Should Royal Enfield bring similar limited-edition models of the 650 Twins here in India? Let us know your opinions in the comments.

