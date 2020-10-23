All-new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch date revealed - Details inside

The all-new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has to be one of the highly awaited motorcycles of the year. The introduction of the Thunderbird successor in the country got delayed several times in the past, perhaps, mostly because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thankfully, Royal Enfield has now finally disclosed the launch details of the new Meteor 350.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch will take place on 6 November, says the first official teaser image of the motorcycle which was recently released by the company. After the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, the new Meteor 350 will be a very important product for the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant.

Thanks to the various spy shots and leaked images, a lot of details of the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 have already been revealed. For example, the new motorcycle will be available in three variants - Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Its 350cc single-cylinder engine is likely to churn out 20.5 hp and 27 Nm of torque. Also, the Meteor 350 will be the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to feature Bluetooth connectivity.

Some of the other Royal Enfield Meteor 350 specs include a 300mm front disc and 270mm rear disc along with a dual-channel ABS for the braking duties. For the suspension, there will be a pair of 41mm telescopic forks upfront with a travel of 130mm and 6-way adjustable twin springs at the rear. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will have a 19-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel. They will be wearing a 100/90 and 140/70 section tubeless tyres respectively.

Also Read: Two 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser prototypes spotted testing

With the launch of the new Honda H’ness CB 350 retro-modern motorcycle, it would be interesting to see how the audience will react to the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350. As for the pricing of the Thunderbird successor, the company is expected to use the INR 1.60-1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) range.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.