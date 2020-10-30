Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 exhaust note previewed in new video

Royal Enfield finally announced the launch date of the brand-new Meteor 350 earlier this month. While there’s still time before the Honda H’ness CB 350 rival officially breaks cover, the Chennai-based company has released a teaser video of the new motorcycle to give enthusiasts a taste of the upcoming Thunderbird successor’s exhaust note.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 exhaust note in the teaser video is not crystal clear or loud enough. Perhaps, that’s the way the company wanted the footage to actually come out like; creating more hype and curiosity among the enthusiasts.

Going by what we can hear in the clip, we feel that the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 would have a smoother, crisper, and more refined exhaust note. It would not produce the same thump that most of the Royal Enfield motorcycles are known for. And one of the reasons behind this could be that the company has used an all-new engine for the Meteor 350. While the exact details of the motor have not been disclosed yet, we do know that the 350cc single-cylinder engine is likely to produce 20.5 hp and 27 Nm.

When Honda was about to launch the new H’ness CB 350, it did a similar gig to let people hear the exhaust note of the retro-modern motorcycle. Since the upcoming Meteor 350 will certainly lock horns with Honda’s latest H’ness CB 350, we aren’t surprised to see Royal Enfield come out with this exhaust note preview teaser video.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Key Features:

Bluetooth connectivity with navigation

All-new Digi-analogue instrument cluster

300mm front disc and 270mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS

USB charging port

19-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel

15-litre fuel tank

6-way adjustable twin springs at the rear

