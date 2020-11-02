The all-new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is scheduled to be launched in India on 6 November. With only a few days remaining for the Thunderbird successor to officially break cover, the latest Royal Enfield Meteor 350 pictures reveal the retail model.

Thanks to the leaked brochure, we already knew that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available in three variants and seven colour options. The model that can be seen in the latest pictures has a dual-tone brown paint scheme which means that it is the Supernova trim of the motorcycle, which is expected to be one of the most expensive variants. This colour of the new Meteor 350 didn’t look very appealing in the leaked brochure, however, it seems to have a more attractive appearance in the latest images.

Another thing that caught our attention when we looked at the most recent Royal Enfield Meteor 350 pictures is the windscreen. It is a fairly large unit which should provide a good amount of wind protection and help the rider to cruise at triple-digit speeds easily. However, what remains unclear as of now is that whether Royal Enfield will provide this windscreen as an accessory or would it come fitted as standard. Perhaps, only the high-end variants of the motorcycle would get it as a standard fitment.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited motorcycles of the year. It is an important product for the Chennai-based company and, thus, several sets of eyeballs will be carefully scrutinising the new two-wheeler at its launch.

Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 exhaust note previewed in new video

Now, with the arrival of the Honda H’ness CB 350, it would be interesting to see how the audience would react to Royal Enfield’s latest offering. The company has incorporated several new features and elements in the motorcycle, thus, it should pass with flying colours. We, too, are waiting for 6 November so that the Meteor 350 officially comes out and we get a chance to ride it.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Image Source: gaadiwaadi.com]