Royal Enfield to launch new bikes for women and young buyers - Report

Royal Enfield reportedly plans to expand its portfolio with lighter and more affordable motorcycles to reach a wider audience base. According to a report from The Economic Times, the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer will roll out a roadster-style motorcycle, likely in the first quarter of 2020.

Also Read: BS-VI 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan with updated instrumentation spied

The new motorcycle is codenamed J1C. Apart from a lighter build, the new motorcycle will also carry a lower seat height, which would make it more accessible to shorter riders. A spokesperson told The Economic Times:

While we cannot comment about future product line-ups, we can confirm that at Royal Enfield, we assign huge focus on keeping our motorcycles accessible and approachable to all, in an endeavour to bring more people to experience pure leisure motorcycling.

The source report further adds that about 7-8% of the existing Royal Enfield volumes are contributed by women buyers. The new product would help the two-wheeler brand to clock better sales, especially in places like Goa, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka. According to the Road Transport Year Book 2016, Goa (23%) has the highest ratio of licences issued to women, followed by Chandigarh (18.47%) and Maharashtra (18.28%).

The new product should help the two-wheeler brand to secure better sales numbers than the current levels. Regular followers would know that Royal Enfield has been suffering from lacklustre sales in the domestic market. The exports, however, are doing commendably well since December last year, which incidentally is the same period when Royal Enfield launched the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650.

Apart from introducing new products, Royal Enfield also aims to improve its sales by delivering a better ownership experience, through its Ride Sure extended warranty program. The new Ride Sure program brings an additional two-year warranty over the standard two-year coverage. Thus, buyers who opt for the new program will get a four-year/50,000 km warranty* on their bikes. The more premium package of the Ride Sure program also offers unlimited free replacement of brake pads, brake shoes and cables for four years or 50,000 km*.

*Whichever comes before

Also Read: Next-gen Royal Enfield Thunderbird spied in detail

In other updates, Royal Enfield is working on its next-generation models that are expected to arrive in mid-2020.

[Source: economictimes.indiatimes.com]