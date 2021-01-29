2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan to Launch Sooner than Expected - Report

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan has become one of the hottest topics in the motorcycle communities in recent times. Many enthusiasts and RE lovers would be looking forward to the updated model and curiously waiting for it to be launched. Well, it seems that the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan would break cover sooner than expected.

A new media report says that Royal Enfield has temporarily halted the deliveries of the current iteration of the Himalayan. The next batch of the dual-sport motorcycle would contain the updated model. It is believed that Royal Enfield could launch the new Himalayan between February and March 2021. Now, how true these speculations are, we will have to wait and see.

The Himalayan is Royal Enfield’s one of the best-selling models. Although it has had its share of criticism during its early days, it has been successful in creating a huge fan base globally. And with the 2021 model, it is likely to become that much more desirable and practical.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan would be coming with several updates. The biggest addition would be the Tripper Navigation System which made its debut with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 last year. Riders can connect their smartphones with this system and benefit from turn-by-turn navigation details. This feature would come really handy on the new Himalayan considering that many riders would use the motorcycle for long-distance touring.

Royal Enfield is also expected to include a redesigned windscreen to provide better wind protection. The company would also make some changes in the front rack for enhanced (taller) rider comfort. Speaking of comfort, there would also be a new seat with improved foam. Apart from that. the rear luggage carrier would be made sturdier for carrying more cargo.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan would come with 3 new colour options namely Pine Green, Granite Black, and Mirage Silver. From the old colour palette, the company would carry forward the Gravel Grey, Lake Blue and Rock Red paint schemes. No mechanical changes are expected in the new motorcycle.

[Source: BikeDekho]