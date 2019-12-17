Next-gen Royal Enfield Thunderbird spied in detail

The next-gen Royal Enfield Thunderbird has been detailed in a series of new spy shots, courtesy BikeWale.

The new set of photographs give a closer look at the hardware of the next-gen Royal Enfield Thunderbird. More specifically, they show the X variant of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird. Thus, you would see relatively flatter handlebar, alloy wheels, split-style pillion grab rail and black finish to most of the parts – engine, wheels, etc.

While the overall silhouette has not changed, the styling cues have received a few tweaks. The next-gen Royal Enfield Thunderbird will arrive with a newly designed and a revised tail section. The front fascia will feature a halogen headlight along with conventional blinkers in a traditional manner. The cockpit will feature a semi-digital instrument console along with revised switchgear. We have already seen the rotary-style switches on a test mule of the next-gen Royal Enfield Classic.

Hardware specifications are on the budget-friendly, and thus conventional telescopic front forks and twin-sided rear spring perform the shock absorption tasks, as is the case with the old model. Anchoring department, which will be governed by dual-channel ABS on the next-generation model as well, will continue to feature disc brakes on both wheels.

Details about the engine displacement are scarce as Royal Enfield reportedly plans to axe the 500 series from its portfolio. Thus, we could only see a 350 version in the next-generation series. The current 350 range features a carburettor system although BS-VI compliance will bring fuel injection tech, along with other mechanical upgrades, on the next-generation motorcycles. The current 350 cc models, for reference, employ a 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.07 PS of peak power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm.

The next-generation model range will also use Royal Enfield’s new architecture. The entry-level models such as the Classic, Thunderbird, Bullet and Himalayan will use the J platform while the middleweight (650) range, which currently comprises the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650, will make use of the P architecture. The Q and K architecture would underpin even higher-displacement motorcycles.

[Source: bikewale.com]