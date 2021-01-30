New Royal Enfield Motorcycle Spied Testing, Could Be Hunter or Roadster?

It’s not a hidden fact that Royal Enfield is working on several new models and plans to launch them this year. We have seen prototypes of numerous upcoming Royal Enfield bikes including the 2021 Himalayan, next-gen Classic 350, 650cc Cruiser, lesser-capacity Interceptor, and updated Continental GT 650. Now, a new Royal Enfield motorcycle has been spied testing.

Speculations say that the new Royal Enfield motorcycle that has been spotted undergoing road tests could be either the Hunter or the Roadster. Although the prototype is heavily camouflaged, a few key details can be identified. There are certain parts that are identical to the ones which the Chennai-based company has used in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. For example, the alloy wheels, front forks, front disc brake, rearview mirrors, and headlamp appear to have been borrowed from the Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield Enters Japan; Opens First Flagship Store, Launches 5 Models

Looking closely at the spy shots we can see that even the instrument cluster with Tripper Navigation system seems to be similar to that of the Meteor 350. The test rider is sitting upright, however, the riding position appears to be marginally front-biased for a sportier feel. Another element that adds sportiness to the motorcycle is the compact and blacked-out exhaust. We can also see that the tail lamp is located right behind the pillion seat and is accompanied by turn signals.

Some of the other elements that can be spotted include rear disc brake, rear twin shock absorbers, single-piece seat, split pillion grab rail, fork gaiters, and centre stand. Powering the new Royal Enfield motorcycle is likely to be the same 349cc single-cylinder engine which made its debut with the Meteor 350. It is a brand-new motor which features a balancer shaft as well as a SOHC to keep the vibrations as low as possible. It is capable of delivering 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque.

Going by the overall looks and features of the new Royal Enfield motorcycle that has been spied testing, we would say that this could be the Roadster. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

