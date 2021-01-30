Royal Enfield Enters Japan; Opens First Flagship Store, Launches 5 Models

Chennai-based motorcycle company, Royal Enfield is an international brand. It has its presence in several countries across the globe. Now, the oldest continuous-production motorcycle manufacturer in the world has expanded its international reach by entering the Japanese market.

Royal Enfield in Japan

Royal Enfield has set foot into the Land of the Rising Sun and elected PCI Co. Ltd as its sole and official distributor in the country. RE has also opened its first standalone flagship store in Tokyo, Japan. Apart from selling Royal Enfield motorcycles, this store will also offer the brand’s apparels and accessories as well as provide spares and service to the customers.

Also Read: CEAT confirms partnership with Royal Enfield to provide tyres for INT 650

Royal Enfield Motorcycles in Japan

Royal Enfield has entered the Japanese market with five models. The brand’s 500cc motorcycles including the Classic 500 and Bullet 500 will be available for purchase. Also, customers who are seeking to buy a retro-looking machine with a bigger engine and adequate power could have a look at the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. And for the adventure enthusiasts, there will be the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Commenting on Royal Enfield’s entry into the Japanese market, Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said:

We have not just pioneered and led, but also expanded the mid-size segment in India and across the world. We see a clear opportunity to be able to do the same in Japan as well. Japan has an evolved motorcycling ecosystem and a matured riding culture. Not just our motorcycles, but our complete range of purpose-built apparel and accessories will also cater to the riding enthusiasts in the country.

In other news, Royal Enfield has been testing the 2021 Himalayan in India for quite some time now. There have been numerous sightings of the upcoming motorcycle’s test mules in the past. The company is expected to launch the new Himalayan between February and March 2021.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.