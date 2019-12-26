Royal Enfield Ride Sure extended warranty program launched in India

In a bid to improve the ownership experience and attract more buyers in India, Royal Enfield has introduced a new extended warranty program called 'Ride Sure'. Under this program, buyers can opt for an additional two-year warranty for their Royal Enfield motorcycles over the standard two-years, thus taking the total coverage to four years or 50,000 km, whichever comes before.

The Ride Sure plan is further divided into three categories – Basic, Basic Plus and Premium. Check out all the services available under the three different plans below:

Plan Ride Sure Basic Ride Sure Basic Plus Ride Sure Premium Warranty extended from 2 years to 4 years Yes Yes Yes Roadside assistance for 2nd, 3rd and 4th years No Yes Yes All cables, brake pads and brake shoes for 4 years No No Yes

The Basic plan only gives an extended warranty while the Basic Plus version gives extended roadside assistance coverage. The Premium version, over and above the Basic Plus plan's benefits, offers unlimited free replacement of cables, brake pads and brake shoes for four years or 50,000 km, whichever comes before. The replacement, however, will be done only if the parts mentioned above have been worn out through normal usage.

Royal Enfield also named major items that are covered under the Ride Sure plan:

Engine cylinder head

Fuel tank

Pushrod kit

Engine block assembly

Carburettor

All sensors

Transmission

Magneto cover

Subframe

Piston and connecting rod assembly

Sprag clutch

Fuel pipe

Frame assembly

Throttle body

Cam plate

Starter motor

Rear shocker

Hydraulic tappet

All engine bearings

ECUs

Engine flasher unit

RH cover

Chainstay

Fuel injector

Valve & Valve mechanism

Front fork assembly

Front & Rear callipers

Crankcase

Engine fasteners

Oil cooler

Oil pump

Headlamp casing

Fuel pump

The new Ride Sure plan does sound tempting, although seasoned tourers may run out of kilometres well before the four-year coverage. An extension of the kilometres would have been a great addition to the new plan.

The owners would have to purchase the Ride Sure coverage from an authorised Royal Enfield dealer. The eligibility criteria also includes that the motorcycle should be serviced as per the company recommended schedule. The owners should notify an authorised Royal Enfield dealer of any defect that is covered under Ride Sure within three days.

Then there are the terms and conditions that come along with the plan. Any accidental and externally damaged items, for example, will not be covered under the plan. While the company offers replacement of cables, brake pads and brake shoes, maintenance parts such as oil, oil filter, air filter, packaging materials and consumables are not covered unless specifically mentioned in the Ride Sure plan.

The T&C list also says that any normal wear and tear of parts, or deterioration due to age, will not be covered under the plan. The plan will also deny coverage to any defect or damage that may have occurred due to an act attributable to the customer. Lastly, the company will not be liable for damage that is caused by the lack of servicing, abuse or the continued use of the motorcycle after a fault has become evident.