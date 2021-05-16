Back in November 2020, Royal Enfield launched the all-new Meteor 350 in our market. The motorcycle attracted several new buyers around India. It directly rivals the likes of the Honda H’Ness CB350. After looking at the amazing response for the Meteor 350, the bikemaker is now planning to expand its 350cc and 650cc motorcycle line-up. Right now, the two-wheeler manufacturer is working on several new bikes for our market and given below is the list of upcoming Royal Enfield 350cc and 650cc bikes in India -

New-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield is testing the all-new Classic 350, which is expected to hit the Indian shores by the upcoming festive season. The motorcycle will be based on the new twin downtube spine frame, which also underpins the Meteor 350. The all-new RE Classic 350 will retain its original retro look but will employ some new styling tweaks.

Royal Enfield Classic 650

The bikemaker is also working on a new Classic bike, which is likely to be called Classic 650. It will be based on the double-cradle frame, which also underpins Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. The test mule of the bike has been snapped while getting tested several times. The spotted vehicle employs twin-shock absorbers at the back, a larger front wheel, flat tubeless tyres and dual disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The next model in our list of upcoming Royal Enfield 350cc and 650cc bikes in India is a a new 650cc cruiser bike which is expected to be called Shotgun 650. It will feature a modern design language, wide handlebars and forward-set footpegs. It is likely to be powered by a 649 cc twin-cylinder engine, which develops 47 PS of peak power and 52 Nm of torque. The powertrain will come paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This is the same power plant, which propels Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The two-wheeler manufacturer is also working on a modern classic bike with a sportier design that will rub shoulders with the likes Honda CB350RS. The motorcycle is likely to be known as Royal Enfiled Hunter 350. It will be based on the company’s J modular platform, which underpins the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The design of the Hunter 350 will be different from that of the Meteor 350. Mechanically, the new RE motorcycle will be powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder engine. So, which of these upcoming Royal Enfield 350cc and 650cc bikes in India excite you the most?