Royal Enfield Bullet Trials suffer from low demand - Report

The Royal Enfield Bullet Trails have not achieved expected sales figures, reports Bikewale. The motoring portal quotes dealer sources, suggesting that there are very takers for the Bullet Trials model. The Bullet Trials editions were launched in the Indian market in March 2019. The Bullet Trials 350 and Bullet Trials 500 retail at ex-showroom price tags of INR 1,62,345 and INR 2,07,104 respectively.

Do note that the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials is not limited to the Indian market. The two-wheeler manufacturer also exports the 500 cc variant of the motorcycle to the United Kingdom and Thailand.

Regular followers would know that the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials Works Replica is inspired by Johhny Brittain’s trials motorcycle. Brittain won more than 50 championships between 1948 and 1965. The off-road-spec motorcycle comes equipped with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels that are wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. The off-road motorcycle-inspired styling cues bring short front and rear fenders. Additional equipment in the Trials edition includes headlight grill, handlebar brace pad, engine guard, number board and aluminium sump guard.

The 350 Trials and the Trials 500 models are distinguished by the chassis colour. The lower displacement model features a red painted theme while the 500 uses an olive green shade for the chassis. The 500 variant also packs premium components such as 3D Royal Enfield badge and chrome treatment for headlight mask, blinker mounts, rear-view mirror housing, front fender fuel tank's sides and the side box.

The changes on the Trials edition are limited to visual upgrades. Mechanical and hardware specifications, on the other hand, remain identical to the standard Bullet model. Thus, the engine specifications include 346 cc and 499 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motors that makes 19.8 bhp/28 Nm and 27.1 bhp/41 Nm respectively. Anchoring duties are performed by disc brakes while the safety-net comprises dual-channel ABS. Shock absorption tasks are handled by conventional telescopic front forks and twin-sided rear springs.

It should be noted that the entire automobile sector has been suffering from lacklustre sales due to various factors. In fact, Royal Enfield delivered negative year-on-year sales performance for 11 consecutive months (as on October) in the domestic market. Exports, on the other hand, have been delivering positive numbers. The company registered a 987% increase in year-on-year sales in October. Royal Enfield exported 4,426 units in October 2019, as against just 407 units in the corresponding month last year.

[Source: Bikewale.com]