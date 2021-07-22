Royal Enfield, Honda to Offer Test Rides at this Motorcycle Event

Planning to buy a new Royal Enfield or Honda bike? Here’s your chance to test ride some of the hottest models available from both motorcycle giants. Motorcyclists can experience several RE and Honda bikes at the 2021 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, presented by Royal Enfield. The motorcycle event will take place on July 23-25 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

From the house of Royal Enfield, models such as the Meteor 350 and Himalayan will be made available for demo rides. Motorcyclists can also test ride the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and/or Continental GT 650 after signing up at the event.

On the other hand, the Japanese two-wheeler marque will bring both standard and DCT versions of the Honda Gold Wing. Giving company to the elite touring motorcycle will be the Honda Rebel 500 and 1100, NC750X, and CBR300R.

Attendees of the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, presented by Royal Enfield, should plan to visit each brand’s display early each day to see the demo schedules and book a ride. A valid motorcycle endorsement is required. Safety rules will be shared at sign up. Be prepared with a helmet, gloves, long sleeves, long pants and over-the-ankle boots.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days might celebrate the long history of motorcycling in America, but our attendees continue to be voracious consumers of new bikes,” said AMA Director of Industry Relations and Business Memberships Steve Gotoski. “Royal Enfield and American Honda are selling some of the most unique and cutting-edge production motorcycles today, with many models evoking motorcycling’s heritage. We’re thrilled to have both companies on location this July 23-25.”

The 2021 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will feature an On Any Sunday theme, celebrating 50 years of Bruce Brown’s epic moto documentary, with AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer David Aldana — one of the film’s legendary stars — serving as Grand Marshal. There will also be a special outdoor screening of the beloved film on Friday, July 23. The event will also include all the vintage-oriented happenings that classic-bike fans love, including Hall of Fame activities, Wall of Death and vintage bike shows.