Royal Enfield Dominates Mid-Size Motorcycle Segment in New Zealand

With the introduction of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield began its uprise in the international market. The retro-styled, twin-cylinder motorcycles from the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant have been appreciated by enthusiasts and bike lovers from across the globe. So much so that Royal Enfield has been able to dominate the mid-size motorcycle segment in New Zealand leaving behind industry giants.

Royal Enfield has become the top mid-size (250cc to 1000cc) motorcycling brand in New Zealand. The company has achieved the number one spot in terms of sales. It seems that its retro-modern motorcycles have worked their charm to help the brand move up the vertical.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black to Launch in Australia

Vimal Sumbly, Asia Pacific (APAC) Head of Business of Royal Enfield, expressed his excitement towards the achievement by saying, “We are absolutely delighted that we have become the number one mid-size motorcycling brand in New Zealand. Royal Enfield has intently focused on growing and leading the middleweight segment market across the world and becoming a truly Global motorcycling brand. We have consistently grown our network, reach, product, apparel, GMA range and offerings to appeal to the customers. In fact, since our entry in Australia and New Zealand, we have received great feedback and love from motorcycle enthusiasts.”

Urban Moto Imports are responsible for the sales and distribution of Royal Enfield motorcycles in Australia and New Zealand. Commenting on RE’s success, Joseph Elasmar, CEO of Urban Moto Imports, said, “We are truly proud of our association with Royal Enfield across Australia and New Zealand, whilst being able to share the same brand values. There is a bright future ahead for us, especially in the mid-size motorcycle segment. Royal Enfield’s unique form of motorcycling is centred on the idea of an absolute connection between the rider, machine and the terrain they ride through. We call this ‘Pure Motorcycling’.”