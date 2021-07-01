New Honda Gold Wing Tour in India Sells Out in Under 24 Hrs

The new Honda Gold Wing Tour was launched in India last month with two transmission options. The manual variant costs INR 37.20 lakh whereas the DCT model has been priced at INR 39.16 lakh. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has today announced that the entire first lot of its new luxury touring motorcycle has been sold out in under 24 hours.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has released a press statement revealing that the new Honda Gold Wing Tour was completely booked within 24 hours of the commencement of the bookings. However, the company has not revealed the total number of units of the luxury touring motorcycle that were available in the first lot.

Also Read: 2022 Indian Chief Lineup Price, Bookings, Launch Details Inside

The new Honda Gold Wing Tour comes with multiple updates to enhance passenger comfort. For instance, it features a redesigned backrest for the pillion seat that provides a more relaxed angle. The improved padding and a taller profile would also make the overall riding experience for the passenger better. For added premium-ness, Honda has also included synthetic leather seat covers.

The Japanese brand has also worked to increase the storage capacity of the new Honda Gold Wing Tour. With a total capacity of 61L, the top boxes of the elite tourer can now hold 11L of more cargo than before. Some of the other added features include new 45W speakers that come with an automatic volume adjustment level, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa 2nd Batch Bookings in India Open Today

Making cruising on the new Honda Gold Wing Tour effortless is a 1.8L horizontally-opposed, 6-cylinder engine that produces 125 bhp of max power at 5500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 4500 rpm. The power is transmitted to the driven wheel via a shaft. For the transmission, there are two options available - 6-speed manual transmission plus electric reverse or a 7-speed automatic DCT plus reverse and walking mode.

All prices are ex-showroom