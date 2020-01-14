Top 10 most anticipated Auto Expo 2020 concept car and SUV debuts - IAB Picks

Along with plenty of production models, Auto Expo 2020 will host the debut of a number of concept models. Here are the 10 most anticipated Auto Expo 2020 concept car and SUV debuts.

Skoda Vision IN SUV concept

After a long time, Skoda is all set to come with an all-new locally manufactured model in India, a sub-compact SUV, which will be previewed with a concept called 'Vision IN' at Auto Expo 2020. Going by the design, it can be easily said that the Vision IN's production version will be much sharper and bolder than the European Kamiq.

Skoda has already revealed the official sketches, which show various details of the Vision IN SUV concept, such as new large radiator grille with angular headlamps flanking it at upper corners, split lower intakes, sculpted bonnet and higher ground clearance, with the interior having much in common with that of Kamiq.

The production version of the Skoda Vision IN SUV concept will be launched under the India 2.0 project, in Q2 2021 (April-June 2021).

Volkswagen MQB A0 IN SUV concept

Taking the centre stage at Volkswagen’s stand also at Auto Expo 2020 will be an MQB A0 IN SUV concept, but it is yet to be named. This model will be previewing Volkswagen’s first-ever India-made SUV that will be launched in 2021, after the Skoda MQB A0 IN SUV. It will be positioned below the Tiguan as the company's most affordable SUV in the country. It will be one of the four Volkswagen SUVs which will be showcased at the 2020 Delhi Motor Show.

The VW MQB A0 IN SUV will be a mechanical cousin of the Skoda Vision IN SUV, but both models will have an individual design. The concept version's teaser image suggests that it'll share a lot with the T-Cross.

Kia QYI concept

While Kia QYI concept will preview the third model from Kia in India. Touted to be named Kia Sonet in the production form, the Kia QYI concept will be a sub-four SUV.

The Kia QYI will be based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue and it will likely borrow this model's engines as well. The Kia QYI will be launched in the second half of 2020.

Maruti Future-O concept

The Maruti Future-O concept will preview Maruti Suzuki's first EV. This car will be based on the WagonR's platform. This car will have and SUV-inspired styling and be essentially something between the WagonR and the Ignis, albeit with a pure electric powertrain. With the retail price expected to be north of INR 10 lakh, Maruti Suzuki will first experiment with the commercial market and then move this model to showrooms for private sales.

New Tata H2X concept

Showcased for the first time at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Tata H2X will also be on display at Tata’s stand at Auto Expo 2020, likely in an updated version with more elements that will be seen on the production version.

The production version of the Tata H2X concept, positioned below the Tata Nexon, will hit the Indian roads towards the end of 2020.

Tata Blackbird concept

To fill in the huge gap between the Nexon and Harrier SUVs, Tata Motors is working on a 4 metre+ B-SUV codenamed 'Blackbird'. The company will likely showcase it with a concept that'll be radical and far from production at Auto Expo 2020.

Considering the fact that the ALFA-Arc platform is suitable for smaller products, while the OMEGA-Arc is too expensive, the rumours about the collaboration with Chinese automaker Chery for this project might be true.

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 (Mahindra W601) concept

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500's development is underway and its road testing has commenced. The all-new model is still about a year away from reaching showrooms, and in the meantime, a concept previewing its design and giving a fair idea of its key features will keep the potential customers on their toes. Codenamed Mahindra W601, it will be based on a newly developed platform.

Renault HBC concept

After the highly anticipated launch of the Triber, Renault’s next India-specific model will be a sub four metre SUV. To be positioned below the Duster, the new SUV based on the HBC concept will be third model specifically designed for the Indian market after Kwid and Triber.

The HBC concept will share many design cues with the Triber and Kwid. The production model will be based on the stretched version of Renault’s CMF-A platform. Another confirmation is that the model will employ the turbocharged version of Triber’s 1.0 litre petrol engine, which will be the only powertrain for the SUV.

Tata Altroz EV concept

After the Nexon EV this month, Tata Motors' next pure electric model in India will be the Altroz EV. Introduced at 2019 Geneva Motor Show, it will likely be showcased in India for the first time at Auto Expo 2020.

To be positioned below the Tata Nexon EV, the Tata Altroz EV is expected to share its electric powertrain with the former – 30.2 kWh battery with single electric motor, with an approximate range of 300 km. The other details of Tata Altroz EV concept which differentiates it from the standard Altroz include no air intakes in the front bumper, larger alloy wheels with low profile tyres, unique theme for the interior, rotary gear selector and distinctive instrument console.

Tata E-Vision concept

Previewed for the first time at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, it is a strong possibility that the Tata E-Vision will see its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020. With the E-Vision concept, Tata Motors previewed how its possible flagship sedan may look like.

The Tata E-Vision concept is powered by a Lithium-ion battery which is capable of propelling the car from standstill to 100 km/h in under 7 seconds and hits a top speed of 200 km/h. However, Tata Motors has also stated that the production version of this concept is not in its immediate plans.