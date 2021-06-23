All-new Renault Duster Teased Ahead Of Its Global Debut

Renault Duster is one of the most popular SUVs offered by the carmaker around the globe. The Duster is one of those first SUVs kickstarted the entire sub-compact SUV segment. The current-generation of the Duster offers amazing performance along with impressive driving dynamics, but it has really started to show its age in terms of design. Many of you may know that Renault is already working on the new facelift version of the SUV. It has even been snapped testing abroad several times.

Recently, a facelift for European-spec Duster (sold under the Dacia brand) was teased in a video, in which Dacia also gave us a glimpse of their new logo. Dacia says that the new brand logo “gives the impression of robustness and stability” and reflects the brand’s “simplistic and artful mindset”. The new Dacia logo was first seen on the Bigster concept, and as per reports, the new-gen model of the Duster is expected to be based on the same concept.

The Dacia Bigster concept was based on Renault-Nissan-Mitubishi’s CMF-B platform. One can expect this platform to thus underpin the next-gen Duster. It will not be based on the India-specific CMF-A platform, which underpins Kwid, Kiger and Triber. The Dacia Bigster concept seemed to be an evolution over the Duster’s design. It will get a pair of Y-shaped LED headlamps, rugged-looking front bumper and aggressive looking cuts and creases. The new Dacia Duster also seems to have gained some muscle over the current model.

The new teaser video of the SUV also reveals that the updated model will get a new set of headlights and taillamps. One can also expect the same platform to be used for the 7-seater version of Renault Duster. As per reports, it could be named as ‘Grand Duster’. The outgoing Renault Duster measures 4341 mm in length, while the Grand Duster will be around 46mm long, just like the Bigster concept. Cabin details and engine specs of the car are still undercover. But, one can expect the carmaker to reveal it in the coming months.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.