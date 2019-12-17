Peugeot Pulsion maxi-scooter spied in India

The Peugeot Pulsion 125 cc maxi-scooter has been photographed in India for the first time. The unit that was photographed in the country was not a camouflaged test mule. Instead, it appears that Peugeot has imported the vehicle in India for R&D purposes. This vehicle is already available on sale in international markets.

Regular followers would know that Mahindra Two-wheelers currently owns a 51% stake in Peugeot Motorcycles and aims for complete ownership now. In fact, Mahindra & Mahindra Group manufactures the Peugeot e-Ludix electric scooter at its factory in Madhya Pradesh and exports the vehicle to the European markets. Although unconfirmed, Mahindra & Mahindra could have similar plans for the Pulsion.

The Pulsion scooter is currently manufactured at the Peugeot Motorcycles’ Mandeure plant in France. It is available in three versions – Allure, Active and RS.

Styling cues of the maxi-scooter include a twin-pod, apron-mounted, LED projector headlight and a tall windscreen at the front. The “lion’s canines” LED lights are inspired by the brand’s 508 car. The cockpit comprises a Peugeot 308 car-inspired instrument console that includes analogue tachometer and speedometer (reverser rev-counter design). The front fascia also includes vents on the apron that are aimed to enhance the sporty tone of the scooter and highlight the headlight setup. The tail section of the vehicle features a “3 claws” LED taillight design.

The Peugeot Pulsion scooter also benefits from i-Connect technology that is derived from the Peugeot Automobiles i-Cockpit system. The technology brings TFT colour display along with a dedicated smartphone application. The connectivity function provides access to GPS, calls, messages and other social media notifications in real-time on the TFT screen. The functions on the display could be accessed through the control wheel on the handlebar. Other key features of the Pulsion include keyless ignition, large under-seat storage (can accommodate a full-face helmet and a half jet helmet with screen) and automatically activated warning lights.

While the displacement details for the model spotted in India are not available, mechanical details on the international-spec model include a 125 cc PowerMotion, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates 14.4 hp at 9,000 rpm of peak power and 11.9 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm. Safety functions include Daytime Running Lights and ABS tech with synchronised braking.

The purpose of the single unit is yet unknown. The 125 cc scooter segment getting lucrative and thus, we would not be surprised if Peugeot considers the Pulsion for our market.

