Fernando Alonso Spotted in His Gold Ford GT Heritage Edition in Monaco

Two-time Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso made a striking appearance in Monaco, cruising through the glamorous streets in his bespoke Ford GT Heritage Edition. The supercar, finished in an eye-catching gold with red accents and a bold No. 5 roundel, turned heads as Alonso arrived at an upscale restaurant alongside his former manager, Flavio Briatore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fipeux - YouTube 🎥 (@fipeux)

Unlike the standard Heritage Edition, which pays homage to the 1966 Daytona-winning GT40, Alonso’s Ford GT features a unique custom livery, reflecting his taste for exclusivity. The model retains its signature Alcantara-wrapped interior and carbon-fiber wheels, available with the Heritage Upgrade Package.

Beneath the stunning exterior, the Ford GT Heritage Edition houses a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, churning out 660 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, the supercar rockets from 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, reaching a blistering top speed of 217 mph.

Source