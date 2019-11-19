All Mahindra Two-Wheelers products to go electric, except the Mojo 300 - Report

While Mahindra Two-Wheelers have not made any major announcements in 2019, the company reportedly has aggressive plans to transform its existing portfolio into electric. Express Drives reports that the two-wheeler arm of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group will transform all products, except the Mojo 300, into electric vehicles. The report comes as a surprise as a test mule of the electric Mahindra Mojo was spotted testing in August last year.

The company has not made any statement about such plans yet, although the source report suggests that we could hear some details at the 2020 Auto Expo. In fact, the report adds that we could see a prototype product at the 2020 iteration of the motoring event in Delhi-NCR. Express Drives further adds that electric scooters will be reserved for exports, and they will not be available in the Indian market. The electric scooters will carry a premium price tag which may not work in our market.

Meanwhile, the Mojo 300 will get a BS-VI upgrade in 2020, and the updated model should arrive in early- to mid-2020. The BS-IV compliant Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS, which currently retails at INR 1.88 lakh*, uses a 294.72 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine with fuel injection system that delivers a maximum power output of 19.34 kW (26.30 PS) at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The BS-VI compliant model is likely to deliver near-identical performance numbers.

The motorcycle is not expected to undergo a major styling upgrade as that would push the prices higher. Thus, the feature list will most likely retain twin-pod headlight, semi-digital instrument console and a single-sided silencer. The budget-friendly hardware specifications will continue to include conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. Braking setup will comprise disc brakes (320 mm front/240 mm rear) on both wheels with ByBre sourced callipers. The safety net, similar to its rivals, will continue to feature dual-channel ABS.

The updated Mojo 300 is also likely to carry a price premium over the existing model, although Mahindra Two-Wheelers would try to keep the increase minimal.

Several two-wheeler brands have decided to skip the 2020 Auto Expo, although Mahindra Two-Wheeler’s status is yet unknown. Considering the latest details, we could see the two-wheeler brad at the biennial motoring event in Delhi-NCR.

