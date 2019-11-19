Peugeot e-Ludix joins Palais de l’Elysée fleet

The Made-in-India Peugeot e-Ludix electric scooter, which is manufactured at the factory in Madhya Pradesh, has joined the fleet of Palais de l’Elysée, the official residence of the French President. Regular followers of the industry would know that Mahindra & Mahindra Group already owns a 51% stake in Peugeot Motorcycles. Mahindra & Mahindra Group plans to acquire 100% stake in the French brand.

Also Read: Jawa Perak launched at Rs 1.94 lakh, deliveries begin April 2, 2020

Revealing the details about the e-Ludix joining the prestigious Palais de l’Elysée fleet, Peugeot Motorcycles tweeted:

The Peugeot Motocycles team is proud to be part of the energy transition to the top of the French State! Our new scooter, Peugeot e-Ludix, is the first 2-wheel electric vehicle that joins the fleet of the prestigious Palais de l’Elysée.

The tweet by Peugeot Motorcycles was followed by a social media post from Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra Group. Anand Mahindra tweeted:

Peugeot Motocycles (a @MahindraRise company) is part of the ‘energetic’ transformation of the French Presidential fleet! Our brand new Peugeot e-Ludix, is the 1st electric 2-wheeler to join the fleet. And they’re proudly the 1st electric 2-wheelers exported from India.

The e-Ludix is the electric version of Peugeot’s 50 cc petrol powered bike. Powered by a 3kW motor, the e-Ludix boasts a top speed of 45 km/h while the battery is claimed to last 50 km/charge. The electric scooter tips the weighing scale at 85 kg. The Bosch lithium-ion battery pack amounts for 9 kg of the scooter’s 85 kg weight. The range is enhanced by a braking energy recovery system. An external charger takes up to three hours to fully charge the battery pack.

Hardware specifications on the scooter comprise a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear to deliver the stopping power. Shock absorption tasks are handled by inverted forks at the front and single-sided spring at the rear.

Also Read: KTM, Husqvarna to develop Bajaj Chetak-based electric scooters

Styling cues on the e-Ludix include a single-pod, apron-mounted headlight. The front blinkers occupy the space near the handlebar – a design trait that we see in many electric scooters. The cockpit on the e-Ludix comprises a fully-digital display. The seat on the e-Ludix isn’t the largest that we have seen on electric scooters. A top-box follows the saddle, and it can be used to transport small materials such as documents at the Palais de l’Elysée.