Okinawa Cruiser electric scooter launch unaffected by Covid-19 - Report

The Okinawa Cruiser was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 that was held earlier this year. Thanks to its premium styling, the electric scooter was successful in gathering a good crowd at the event. Considering that Okinawa is one of the fastest-growing and popular electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, there was an eagerness among the people regarding the launch of the company’s Cruiser electric scooter. Thankfully, those people wouldn’t be disappointed because the Okinawa Cruiser launch has not been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While an exact date has not been announced by the company, based on the earlier reports, the Okinawa Cruiser is expected to be introduced in the Indian market sometime in August, which is just around the corner. The EV-maker has confirmed that work on commercially launching the new electric scooter is on schedule and going ahead as planned. So perhaps, we will see the Okinawa Cruiser in showrooms next month? What do you guys think about it? Let us know with a comment below.

While the launch timeline for the Okinawa Cruiser might not have seen any impact due to the Covid-19 health crisis, the company’s first electric motorcycle, the Oki100, has. Speaking about the same, Jeetender Sharma, founder and MD, Okinawa, said:

We cannot say that the pandemic has had zero effect on the sector or players. However, our plans are more or less the same as before. We will be launching our first electric bike this year in the third quarter. It was supposed to get scheduled in the second quarter. We have also simultaneously accelerated our expansion plans and marketing activities.

In other news, Okinawa has announced that it will set up a new manufacturing plant in Rajasthan. Phase 1 of the INR 200-crore production facility will commence in 2020-21.