Okinawa announces expansion plans, to open 150+ dealerships this year

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa has announced its expansion plans. The EV-maker has targetted to open over 150 dealerships in the country this year.

Founded in 2015, Okinawa is one of the fastest-growing electric two-wheeler brands in India. The company currently has 350+ dealerships spread across the nation. To expand its footprint in the electric two-wheeler industry, Okinawa has announced aggressive expansion plans. It aims to increase its current dealership count to 500+ by the end of fiscal FY20-21. The brand also intends to target sub-dealers apart from the primary dealers while expanding its reach.

Speaking about the company’s new expansion strategy, Mr Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder, Okinawa, said:

There is no doubt that it will take a little time for the market to pick up. While things gradually return to normalcy, we plan to grow ourselves across the country to serve the customers better. As the COVID-19 curve flattens, there will be a demand for private vehicles. Given the fact that electric vehicles are economically more viable in the longer run, people would want to opt for it. We are spreading our wings to provide our customers with easy availability of the products and services across the cities.

Okinawa has simplified the application process for dealers who wish to associate with the brand. The company has taken the entire procedure online to maintain the necessary safety protocols. Simultaneously, the EV-maker is also adopting digital marketing to spread the word among the dealers to be a part of its ambition of electrifying mobility. Recently, the brand also announced a hike in dealership margins from 8 to 11%, to support the partners amidst the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

In other news, Okinawa sold the highest-number of high-speed electric scooters in India in FY2020. The Gurgaon-based company was the only EV maker in the country to cross the 10,000 sales mark in the high-speed electric scooter segment in the last fiscal.