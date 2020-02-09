Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter to hit showrooms this August - Report

Okinawa pulled the covers off its first electric maxi-scooter, the Okinawa Cruiser, at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. Now if a report from ElectricVehicleWeb.in is to be believed, the company is planning to launch the same in the Indian market sometime around Q4 2020, probably in August 2020. The maxi-scooter will be manufactured at the company's Rajasthan plant.

As far as the styling goes, the Okinawa's electric maxi-scooter wears an apron-mounted headlight assembly with long stretched-out visor. Its instrument cluster comprises a semi-digital unit and Mobile App connectivity is also included in the package. The scooter has chrome detailing on its handlebar and footpegs. Overall, the scooter sports large girth and its fit, finish and detailing seem nothing to complain about.

The feature list of the Okinawa Cruiser includes central-locking with anti-theft alarm, keyless entry, Find My Scooter function, a USB charger, Motor Walking Assistance (forward/reverse motion) and cruise speed lock.

The Okinawa Cruiser uses a 3 kW electric motor, which is good enough to push it to a top speed of 100 km/h, and has a range of 120 km. It packs a 4 kWh battery Lithium-ion battery pack which is detachable and consumes about two-three hours to be fully charged-up. It boasts a gradient rating of 15-degree and is rated for a 150 kg load-carrying capacity.

The Okianawa Cruiser's hardware package consists of conventional telescopic forks (front) and gas-charged twin springs (rear). It rides on 14-inch alloy wheels and uses disc brakes at both the ends.

[News Source: ElectricVehicleWeb]