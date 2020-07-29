Okinawa to set up INR 200 crore-manufacturing plant in Rajasthan - Report

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa has announced that it will set up a new manufacturing plant in Rajasthan. Phase 1 of the INR 200-crore production facility will commence in 2020-21.

Founded in 2015, Okinawa is one of the fastest-growing electric two-wheeler brands in India. Earlier this month, the company revealed its aggressive expansion plans. It aims to increase its current dealership count to 500+ by the end of fiscal FY20-21. The brand also intends to target sub-dealers apart from the primary dealers while expanding its reach. Perhaps, another major part of Okinawa’s expansion plan is the company’s upcoming manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.

Okinawa already has a factory in Alwar, Rajasthan. Now, it plans to open up a new one in Bhiwadi, in the same state. The company has said that the INR 200-crore manufacturing plant will have a production capacity of 1 million units.

Speaking on the matter, Jeetender Sharma, founder and MD, Okinawa said:

We cannot say that the pandemic has had zero effect on the sector or players. However, our plans are more or less the same as before, which is to start manufacturing from the new facility in 2021 and there is a delay of one quarter from the original plan.

Okinawa claims that around 90% of the parts and components used in each of its products are sourced locally. Currently, battery cells are not manufactured in India and they are the only major part being sourced from abroad. The EV-maker plans to take the localisation level of its products to a complete 100% in the future. And perhaps, its new manufacturing facility in Rajasthan would help it to achieve that in some or the other way.

