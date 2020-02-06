Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter unveiled - Live from Auto Expo 2020

Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Okinawa has unveiled its latest product, the Cruiser electric maxi-scooter at the Auto Expo 2020. The electric maxi-scooter packs premium styling that is backed by promising performance figures and range.

In terms of design, the front fascia of the electric scooter comprises an apron mounted headlight assembly along with a visor. The cockpit of the Cruiser electric scooter comprises a semi-digital instrument cluster while a Mobile App connectivity is also part of the package.

Chrome finished handlebar add a premium look to the package. Chrome treatment is also visible on the footpegs. The maxi-scooter inspired styling brings split-style footboard to the electric vehicle. The footboard features a flexible footrest position to deliver improved comfort levels to the rider. The step-up saddle looks large enough to accommodate two adults comfortably. The details about the under-seat storage were missing from the specification sheet, although it should be sufficiently large to accommodate a full-face helmet. Other storage solutions include a covered glovebox.

The styling is complemented by a long list of features that include central locking with anti-theft alarm, keyless entry, Find My Scooter function, a USB charger, Motor Walking Assistance (forward/reverse motion) and cruise speed lock.

Mechanical specifications on the Okinawa Cruiser include a 3,000W electric motor that can propel the scooter to a top speed of 100 km/h. the 4 kWh battery lithium-ion battery pack (detachable) takes two-three hours to fully charge and it promises a range of 120 km. High-speed charging function is part of the package. The Cruiser electric maxi-scooter boasts a gradient rating of 15-degree and a load carrying capacity of 150 kg.

In terms of hardware, the Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter packs conventional telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged twin springs at the rear to perform the shock absorption tasks. Anchoring department comprises disc brakes on both wheels. The electric maxi-scooter rides on 14-inch alloy wheels.

The launch details for the Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter are yet to be revealed. The vehicle should be available throughout the country via the Okinawa dealerships. Although unconfirmed, we expect to hear launch and availability details in the second half of the year.