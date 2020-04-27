The partnership between TVS and BMW Motorrad has given enthusiasts 3 phenomenal motorcycles - the TVS Apache RR 310, the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS. This joint venture’s next offspring will be launched in 2021, TVS has reaffirmed.

In February, K. N. Radhakrishnan, President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director, TVS Motor Company Limited, had revealed that the next TVS bike co-developed with its German partner will arrive in 2021. Now, he has reaffirmed this development and let us know that the project on track despite the ongoing problems in the industry resulting from the Coronavirus outbreak. "Possibly next year will have one more variant of that (platform co-developed with BMW Motorrad) from TVS Motor Company," he has said.

The exact details regarding this motorcycle are still blurred. Earlier reports tell us that it could be a twin-cylinder bike which would cater to the growing middleweight segment in the Indian market. However, the latest development reveals that it will be based on the same platform on which the G 310 R, G 310 GS, and Apache RR 310 are built. We are expecting to get more information about this upcoming TVS bike later in the year.

The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are the two most affordable motorcycles in the German brand’s product line-up. The company not only sells them here in India but in many other countries including American and European markets. Both the bikes have been designed and developed by BMW Motorrad and are produced by TVS Motor Company.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is the company’s flagship model. The fully-faired motorcycle is the brand's fastest bike to the date. It has received a lot of appreciation from many enthusiasts from all over the country. The bike got its BS6 update earlier this year.

In other news, TVS Motor Company, now the owner of Norton Motorcycles, is working to clear off all the existing bookings of Norton bikes. Meanwhile, BMW Motorrad is preparing to launch the BMW F 900 XR and 2020 BMW S 1000 XR in India.