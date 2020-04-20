BMW F 900 XR & 2020 BMW S 1000 XR teased, to be launched soon

BMW Motorrad has released a teaser video of the BMW F 900 XR and 2020 BMW S 1000 XR in India. Both the sports tourers were showcased at the EICMA 2019 and are expected to be launched in our market soon.

BMW F 900 XR

The new BMW F 900 XR features twin-pod LED headlights, tall and adjustable windscreen, upright and relaxed riding ergonomics, large 15.5-litre fuel tank and 6.5-inch TFT screen with BMW Motorrad Connectivity that offers access to phone calls, music and navigation. In terms of aesthetics, the new F 900 XR looks very similar to the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR.

As for the cycle parts, the F 900 XR comes equipped with USD forks at the front and a central suspension strut at the back. The braking comes from twin front discs and a single rear disc. For safety, the sports tourer has switchable ABS and Automatic Stability Control.

The F 900 XR is built around a steel bridge frame that uses the engine as a stressed member. Its engine is an 895 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled mill which produces 105 horsepower and 92 Nm of torque. BMW Motorrad says that the 87 Nm of torque is available from 4,500 to 8,500 rpm. The German brand has also added counterbalance shafts to reduce the engine vibrations.

BMW S 1000 XR

The BMW S 1000 XR has a revised front fascia now. The asymmetrical headlight setup has been replaced by a twin-LED headlamp assembly. Apart from the headlight, the rest of the lighting on the bike is also LED. BMW Motorrad has also made some changes in the riding ergonomics for better comfort.

Powering the new S 1000 XR is a revised 999 cc liquid-cooled, in-line 4-cylinder engine which churns out 165 BHP of maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque. This powerplant complies with the new and stricter BS6 (Euro 5) emission norms. In terms of electronics, the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR has engine drag torque control (MSR), Dynamic ESA, riding modes Pro, ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control DTC, and much more.

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is claimed to be lighter, faster and even more versatile than its predecessor. The new motorcycle weighs 226 kg which makes it 10 kg lighter than its predecessor.

